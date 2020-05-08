Coleman Man Sentenced for Clare County Crash

A judge sentenced a Coleman man Friday for being intoxicated when he caused a crash that hurt his passenger.

Duane Warner Jr. will spend the next 1.5 to 5 years in prison.

Warner had pleaded guilty to intoxicated driving causing serious injury.

In May of last year, police say Warner caused a crash in which his passenger received several injuries and required surgery.

They say Warner had an alcohol level over the .08 legal limit, and tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and marijuana.

As part of his sentence, he must also pay more than $3,000 in fines and court costs.