BREAKING: Michigan Reports 680 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 680 new cases of the coronavirus and 50 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 46,326 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,393 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 45,646 confirmed cases with 4,343 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 1, 15,659 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Not since the Great Depression has the U.S. seen a jobs report like the one released Friday.

Tens of millions of U.S. jobs were lost in April because of the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The news comes just a day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out more details on her plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy.

She says manufacturing can return to work Monday, but extended the stay-at-home order until May 28.

Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11 year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.

A record 20.5 million American jobs were lost in April.

The unemployment rate hit 14.7%.

In Michigan, about 70,000 more people filed jobless claims last week, bringing the state’s seven week total to more than 1.3 million.

Locally, Alpena County is reporting one new COVID-19 death and one new case of the coronavirus in Alpena.

Another big northern Michigan festival cancellation announced Friday.

Interlochen Center for the Arts canceled its 2020 Interlochen Arts Festival because of the coronavirus crisis.

It was scheduled for June 20 through August 22.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.