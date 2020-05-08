AG Nessel: Commission Can Prohibit Firearms at State Capitol

Michigan’s attorney general says the Michigan State Capitol Commission can prohibit firearms in the state Capitol if they choose.

This comes after last week’s protest in Lansing.

Some demonstrators openly carried guns, leading lawmakers and other capitol employees to say they feared for their safety.

Nessel sent a letter to the commission saying while firearm regulations usually come from the Legislature, public space restrictions don’t need to.

One example is the Michigan Supreme Court.

Their administrative order bans guns from any courtroom, office or space used for official court businesses without prior approval.

“The Capitol is a place for free expression of thought and debate. But the freedom of civil discourse does not imply the right to threaten others with harm or violence,” Nessel said. “In our current environment and as the chief law enforcement officer in this state, I am gravely concerned for the safety of both our legislative members and the public at large. With exceptions to those tasked with protecting our Capitol, the only way to assure that a violent episode does not occur is to act in concert with the many other state legislatures around the nation that have banned firearms in their capital facilities. The employees at our Capitol and members of the public who visit are entitled to all the same protections as one would have at a courthouse and many other public venues. Public safety demands no less, and a lawmaker’s desire to speak freely without fear of violence requires action be taken.”

To read Nessel’s full letter to the Michigan State Capitol Commission, click here.