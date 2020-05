2020 Interlochen Arts Festival Canceled

Another big northern Michigan festival cancellation announced Friday.

Interlochen Center for the Arts canceled its 2020 Interlochen Arts Festival because of the coronavirus crisis.

It was scheduled for June 20 through August 22.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to scholarships for young artists.

About two weeks ago, Interlochen also announced it would also be moving its annual summer camp online.