2020 Interlochen Arts Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 is to blame for cancelling another festival.

Interlochen Center for the Arts announced Friday morning that they will cancel their 2020 Interlochen Arts Festival.

It was scheduled to take place from June 20 to August 22, but after consulting with health experts they decided to make the call.

The festival brings in acclaimed actors, comedians, musicians and thousands of guests to Interlochen’s campus each year.

It is also a major source of income for the academy’s scholarship program.

“Over 70% of the students who attend Interlochen Arts Academy are on some form of need based aid so they do provide a critical source of funding. Also the students who perform as part of these larger scale events that’s a huge part of their learning outcomes,” said Vice President Katharine Laidlaw.

Last years festival raised more than $750,000 for need based scholarships.

Interlochen hopes anyone who planned to buy tickets will consider donating to the Interlochen Annual Fund.