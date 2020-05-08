2 US Citizens Face Trial in Venezuela, Accused of Overthrow Plot

We’re learning new details this morning about two American citizens detained in Venezuela.

The men are accused of being involved in a failed plot to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier this week, state T.V. in Venezuela showed alleged confessions by Luke Denman and Airan Berry.

Both men are former members of the U.S. military.

It’s not clear if their statements were coerced.

Maduro claims the plot was organized by a U.S. security firm where Denman and Berry both worked.

The U.S. Department of State says that claim is part of a major disinformation campaign.

Maduro says Denman and Berry will face trial in Venezuela.