Weekly Jobs Report: Total Jobs Lost in April

The U.S. Department of Labor is releasing another jobs report Thursday morning.

It’s expected to detail another week of mounting unemployment claims spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes a day after the payroll company, ADP, reported American private payrolls plummeted by 20.2 million jobs in April.

That’s the worst month on record for ADP.

The labor department is releasing its latest unemployment report at 8:30 a.m.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will bring you those numbers as soon as they’re available.