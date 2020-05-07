U.S. Supreme Court Hears Case Against Pres. Trump’s Changes to Birth Control Coverage

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether the Trump administration went too far with a rule change that allows more employers to deny their employees free contraceptive coverage.

The Affordable Care Act requires most employer health insurance plans to cover birth control at no cost.

But in 2017, a new Trump administration regulation allowed employers to opt out for religious reasons or a sincerely held moral objection.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey challenged the rule.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, said “Religious organizations are already exempt. This is about whether some huge employer is able to deny women access to contraception because they believe it’s morally wrong.”

Right now groups that object to birth control coverage on religious grounds can opt out of paying for contraceptives, and the insurance company or government will step in to pay.

Diana Verm, the attorney representing the Catholic nonprofit Little Sisters of the Poor says that’s not enough.

“That form acts as a permission slip,” Verm said. “The Little Sisters of the Poor are saying please just keep us out of that.”

The Supreme Court has weighed in on the ACA’s contraceptive requirement twice already, including in the 2014 Hobby Lobby case, ruling family-owned companies that object on religious grounds can opt out.