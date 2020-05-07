U.S. Justice Department Drops Criminal Case Against Former National Security Advisor

The U.S. Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against President Trump’s First National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn.

He’s accused of lying about his contacts with Russia.

That prompted the president to fire him three years ago and Special Counsel Robert Mueller to flip him to cooperate in the Russia investigation.

A district court in Washington D.C. still has to formally approve the justice department’s request.

In its filing, the department condemned the FBI’s work when it interviewed Flynn in the first few weeks that President Trump was in office.

The department also said it can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Flynn lied or that if he did, the lies were substantial.