Treetops Thursday: Golf Update & Current Deals

Treetops Resort’s Golf Course in Gaylord recently celebrated its opening weekend on May 1st with great success. Over 100 players came out to enjoy the sunshine and the game while practicing safe social distancing guidelines. As we approach another weekend, Treetops Resort is looking forward to patrons coming out to their ‘Tradition Course’ for a round of golf.

Reservations to ‘tee-off’ are required well ahead of time and can be done by phone at (866) 348 – 5249, or on their website – here. Currently, the only available course is the ‘Tradition Course’.

We were able to catch up with the Director of Golf for Treetops, Kevin McKinley to talk about special deals for moms and essential workers – plus future plans for reopening their resort and spa.

