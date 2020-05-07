Sweet Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from Third Coast Bakery

If you’re looking for that sweet treat to make smile this Mother’s Day, Third Coast Bakery in Traverse City could be exactly what you need. The bakery creates all gluten-free and dairy-free goods from scones, cupcakes, gourmet wedding cakes, donuts, and even a lemon meringue pie!

Right now, the bakery itself is closed to customers, but they’re shipping items locally and across the country. They’re also providing curbside pickup for people to call ahead.

Check out the videos posted above and below for more information on Third Coast Bakery and their Mother’s Day gift ideas. You can also check out their website by clicking here.

You can also place orders over the phone by calling: (231) 421-8696

Third Coast is open Monday through Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 523 Munson Avenue in Traverse City.