See how the 3 states of matter are put to the test on today's Science with Samantha!

Lava Lamp Experiment

The oil and water will separate due to the difference in density. Food coloring and water have the same density so it will sink down into the water. When the Alka Seltzer tablet is added to the water it creates carbon dioxide in the form of gas bubbles. These bubbles are less dense than the water so they float to the top, bringing some food coloring with them. When the air is released from the bubble the water gets heavy again and sinks down. This process continues until the Alka Seltzer tablet is completely dissolved.

Ingredients Needed:

Alka Seltzer Tablets Glass Water Vegetable Oil, Baby Oil, or Canola Oil Food Coloring

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What do you expect to happen when you had the food coloring? How about the Alka Seltzer Tablets? What do you think these bubbles form?

Experiment Steps: