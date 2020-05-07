RE-MAX Bayshore Says Real Estate Market Remains Steady

2020 started as a record breaking year for RE-MAX Bayshore Real Estate.

Owner, Tommy Corbett, said, “The first quarter of the year was the best first quarter we’ve ever had.”

But the executive orders put in place by Governor Whitmer put the agency’s operations on pause, and has changed the way they do business.

“The last six weeks we just have been limited in what we can do. It’s just all virtual,” said Corbett.

He says masks, gloves, and shoe covers are now required for all showings.

Now they’re asking their customers to do as much research as they can before they decide to visit a home.

“We want everybody to stay safe. We have a ton of information that’s available,” said Corbett. “Study those listings before you go and see them because you don’t want to be over exposed, ya know.”

They expected to see a lull in the market because of the recent changes.

“It’s definitely taken quiet a dip because ya know houses are one of those things that you need to smell and feel and be in for most people to feel comfortable,” said Corbett.

But in all, Corbett says the market hasn’t seen too drastic of a dip.

“Just those logistical obstacles have hindered some of but prices have remained stable and the buyer’s market, you can really feel it,” said Corbett.

He says prices have remained pretty consistent across the board.

Corbett says, “We are really seeing prices stay stable and so that has been a great thing for people.”

Buyers are still looking to seal the deal on their dream homes.