Pres. Trump Recants Plan to Replace White House Coronavirus Task Force

President Trump says he plans to keep the White House Coronavirus Task Force intact just one day after he announced plans to dissolve it.

It comes as more states begin to loosen their social distancing guidelines.

Now U.S. health officials are warning the coronavirus isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The U.S. is now reporting more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 73,000 deaths.

Dr. Tom Frieden, the former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief, testified before a panel of U.S. representatives Wednesday about the country’s response to the pandemic.

He says by the end of May, he believes the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will likely have passed the 100,000 mark.

“Looking at the U.S. as a whole, just calculating forward, from the number of people whose infections have already been documented, there will be tragically at least 100,000 deaths from COVID by the end of this month. Second, as bad as this has been, it’s just the beginning,” Frieden said.

Doctor Frieden says the key to fighting the virus is getting a vaccine.

Though many experts say that likely won’t be until sometime next year.

By this weekend, more than 40 states will have at least partly reopened their economies.

That’s despite a recent surge in cases in some parts of the country.

At least 28 states saw new cases rise over a three-day average last week.