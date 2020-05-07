Phase One of New Soo Lock Project Set to Begin

The project for a new Soo Lock is taking a major step forward.

The US Army Corp of Engineers announced phase one construction started this week.

Phase one will begin with deepening the upstream channel.

The Army Corp says equipment was moved on site earlier this week.

It’s the start in creating a new Poe-sized lock. This lock will be in place of the existing Davis and Sabin locks.

“Without this lock a vast majority of the country’s iron ore supply would not be able to get to its sources in the Midwest to the Atlantic Ocean for processing,” said Steven Pautz, Resident Engineer of the Soo Locks Integrated Project Office. “We have to do this project to keep America moving and ensure national security.”

Phase one is expected to be finished November 2021.