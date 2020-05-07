Patterson’s Flowers Offers Curbside Pickup, No Contact Delivery for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is Sunday and flower shops are busy getting ready for one of their busiest holidays.

Patterson’s Flowers is open and doing curbside pickup as well as no contact delivery.

They have stores located in Reed City, Big Rapids and Cadillac.

They do want to warn customers that their supply is somewhat limited.

“We have lots of pretty flowers, we might not have exactly what they would normally send. Just because unfortunately some of our growers have closed and went out of business,” said Bob Patterson.

Patterson’s Flowers will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

You can call your local store or head to their website to place an order.