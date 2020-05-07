MTM On The Road: Mount Pleasant Martial Arts Offers Free Zoom Classes

Now is the perfect time to pick up some new hobbies.

Mount Pleasant Martial Arts is giving you the perfect way to do that.

While their building has been closed, they have been offering free classes through zoom for anyone in the community.

Mount Pleasant Martial Arts says anyone can join, even if you’ve never done martial arts before.

They’ll take you through some of the basic kicks and blocks, all from the comfort of your home.

They’re hoping these lessons will encourage more people to come try it out in person once they’re able to re-open.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie took a lesson themselves to show us what it was all about.