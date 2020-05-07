Mother’s Day Meal and Movie Parings with Blue Cross Blue Shield
What’s better than dinner and a movie? How about a film and food pairing? From ‘Legally Blonde’ to ‘Mamma Mia’, registered dietician Grace Derocha shows us how to prepare some inspired dishes for the favorite mom in your life.
Watermelon & Snap Pea Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Ingredients
Salad Ingredients
- 2 cups of snap peas, cut in half
- 2 cups of watermelon, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 4 red radishes, thinly sliced, ideally with a mandolin
- 3 sprigs of mint, de-stemmed and chopped
- ½ cup of crumbled feta cheese
Raspberry Vinaigrette Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups raspberries fresh or frozen
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 small shallot diced (about 2 tbsp)
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp. salt pepper to taste
Instructions
For salad:
1. Place all salad ingredients in a bowl.
2. Add all raspberry vinaigrette ingredients to a food processor and blend for 30 seconds.
3. Dress salad to taste right before serving. Enjoy!
Greek Tortellini Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 package refrigerated cheese tortellini
- 1 ½ cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 large cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
- ½ red onion, chopped
- ¾ cup crumbled feta cheese
Dressing:
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 T red wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ t dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Boil tortellini in a pot of salted water according to package directions.
- Drain and rinse with cold water.
- In a large bowl, toss together tortellini, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion, and feta cheese.
- In a smaller bowl, mix together olive oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper.
- Drizzle over the salad and mix until well coated.
- Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator.
For more healthy recipe ideas by registered dietician Grace Derocha – click here
For more info about Blue Cross Blue Shield – click here