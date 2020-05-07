Mother’s Day Meal and Movie Parings with Blue Cross Blue Shield

What’s better than dinner and a movie? How about a film and food pairing? From ‘Legally Blonde’ to ‘Mamma Mia’, registered dietician Grace Derocha shows us how to prepare some inspired dishes for the favorite mom in your life.

Watermelon & Snap Pea Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Salad Ingredients

2 cups of snap peas, cut in half

2 cups of watermelon, chopped into bite-sized pieces

4 red radishes, thinly sliced, ideally with a mandolin

3 sprigs of mint, de-stemmed and chopped

½ cup of crumbled feta cheese

Raspberry Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 1/2 cups raspberries fresh or frozen

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 small shallot diced (about 2 tbsp)

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. salt pepper to taste

Instructions

For salad:

1. Place all salad ingredients in a bowl.

2. Add all raspberry vinaigrette ingredients to a food processor and blend for 30 seconds.

3. Dress salad to taste right before serving. Enjoy!

Greek Tortellini Salad

Ingredients:

1 package refrigerated cheese tortellini

1 ½ cups grape tomatoes, halved

1 large cucumber, chopped

1 cup kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

½ red onion, chopped

¾ cup crumbled feta cheese

Dressing:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 T red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

½ t dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Boil tortellini in a pot of salted water according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. In a large bowl, toss together tortellini, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, red onion, and feta cheese. In a smaller bowl, mix together olive oil, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. Drizzle over the salad and mix until well coated. Serve immediately or chill in the refrigerator.

