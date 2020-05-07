Lake Superior State University to Begin 2020 Fall Semester Early

Lake Superior State University announced changes to its schedule for the next school year.

The school will begin classes two weeks earlier, pushing the first day to August 10.

That will allow the semester to wrap up before Thanksgiving.

Students will then return for the spring semester later than normal on January 19.

The university says the longer holiday break will keep students from traveling at the start of cold and flu season. The spring semester will end on April 30.

LSSU still plans to have face-to-face instruction during this time.