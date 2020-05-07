Gov. Whitmer Extends Stay-at-Home Order, Reopens Manufacturing

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order, while also lifting restrictions on manufacturing workers.

The executive order signed Thursday extends Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28.

The new order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan.

Manufacturing facilities must adopt measures to protect employees from COVID-19, including conducting a daily entry screening protocol for workers and everyone else entering the facility. They also must have dedicated entry points at every facility, and suspend entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.

Manufacturing facilities are also required to educate workers on how COVID-19 is transmitted, signs and symptoms, and the steps employees should take to notify the business if signs or symptoms are identified.

All businesses in the state—including manufacturers—must require masks to be worn when workers cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation from others, and consider face shields for those who cannot consistently maintain three feet of separation from other workers.

Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities, or to go to specified jobs.

“This is good news for our state, our businesses, and our working families,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward on our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will keep working around the clock to ensure our businesses adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. When we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

To read the full executive order, click here.