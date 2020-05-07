Gov. Whitmer Extends Stay-At-Home Order, Manufacturing to Start Up May 11th

Governor Whitmer spoke Thursday afternoon in Lansing and gave another update on Michigan’s response to the coronavirus.

She signed an executive order extending the state’s stay-at-home order.

The state’s stay-at-home order now runs until May 28th, but manufacturing got the green light to start back up on May 11th.

Governor Whitmer unveiled a six phase plan today to help restart the Michigan economy.

The governor says Michigan is in the third or ‘flattening’ phase.

“It’s when the epidemic is not increasing at those great rates and our healthcare system is sufficient to meet current needs. Phase four which is where we hope to move next in short order depending on how well we all continue to be vigilant is when we see cases and hospitalization and deaths are clearly declining,” said Whitmer.

The governor did give the green light for manufacturing to start on Monday, and the auto industry is expected to follow a week later. As for other businesses, she had this to say:

“It’s really important that we continue to be smart, to do this in incremental stages, to listen to the data, to ramp up our testing and continue moving forward. We’ve done incredible work for 8 weeks. It’s been hard, but we’ve got to see it through and not waste the sacrifice we’ve made already,” said Whitmer.

But the state’s chief medical officer said there continue to be positive signs in the state’s battle.

“The seven day average is down 15 percent from the past week. We’re also seeing a decline in cases in Southeastern Michigan and in region six in the western part of the state. Areas that we certainly have been concerned about in recent weeks,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The governor says in coming weeks certain industries could re-open on a more regional basis.