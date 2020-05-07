Four Sessions: Luke Winslow King Performs ‘Home to Michigan’

We got a dose of music and memories today that brings us back ‘Home to Michigan’. Performed by Luke Winslow King – in collaboration with Rick West – ‘Home to Michigan’ flows with passion for the past that reminds us to remember the good times. A portion of his performances was aired today on ‘The Four’ – to see the full version, watch the video above.

Luke Winslow King just launched a new platform, and he’s sharing new songs, demos, live stream concerts & music lessons on Patreon.

For more information about Luke Winslow King and his music – click here

Click here for Luke’s Patreon page.