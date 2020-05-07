First Phase of Reopening Michigan’s Economy Begins

Thursday marks the first phase of reopening Michigan’s economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

Several industries headed back to work but with new regulations and rules to keep them safe.

Construction, real estate and most outdoor work resumes Thursday.

The stay-at-home order is still in effect until May 15

More businesses will be allowed to return to work May 28, like dine-in restaurants, salons, gyms, theaters, libraries and casinos.

State park campgrounds will open back up June 21.

