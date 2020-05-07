Death of Traverse City Woman Sleeping in Cold Renews Calls for Affordable Housing

The pandemic has created new challenges for the region’s population experiencing homelessness.

That community is already vulnerable and more sickly, and now local leaders are trying to find ways to rehome or shelter them through this pandemic.

Goodwill Street Outreach coordinator Ryan Hannon has been extra busy visiting the area’s unsheltered population during this pandemic.

“We’ve also been frequenting camps more often to keep the most updated information out there to the people and making sure that they have access to the basic needs,” said Hannon.

Overnight shelter Safe Harbor closed early this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Soon after, a woman died of exposure sleeping in the cold. What’s more devastating is that she had a housing voucher, but it couldn’t cover the high rents in the area.

“A lot of times these vouchers are given or issued and these people are responsible for finding their own housing which is very difficult around here,” said Traverse City Housing Commission executive director Tony Lentych. “Not only is it a price point issue it’s where you can live and get around.”

The tragedy has renewed calls for affordable housing.

“We’ve been trying to talk to the state for years about re-evaluating the voucher system. You can’t even pair vouchers to put two people in the same…housing unit,” said Traverse City mayor Jim Carruthers. “You know, our needs are very much different than the needs from the urban populations and downstate cities.”

Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers says while TC is the region’s economic hub, they need support and financial help from surrounding townships and counties.

“If we could sort of figure out a funding model which maybe all the regional municipalities and townships and counties participate in. Maybe we can generate more revenue to help build more [affordable housing] facilities,” said Carruthers.

Carruthers says the city has given Safe Harbor a nearby property on Wellington street that could hopefully be developed into a space for affordable housing.

Hannon was familiar with the idea but believes progress on that may have been stalled because of the outbreak.

In the meantime, Goodwill on South Airport road in Traverse City is still accepting certain donations.

They’re asking anyone who is able to drop off rain jackets, bug spray, hand sanitizer and bleach wipes at their donation area.

You can also donate to directly to Goodwill here: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=meLyVz