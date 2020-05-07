Construction for New Soo Lock Project Set to Begin

The new Soo Lock project is taking another step forward.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced construction for phase one of the project started this week.

Trade West Construction, Inc., moved equipment to the site on May 4.

Phase one of the project involves upstream channel deepening.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the construction crew will begin deepening the upstream approach to the locks in the north canal within the next month.

This phase will facilitate the construction of a new Poe-sized lock in the place of the existing Davis and Sabin Locks.

That work is expected to be finished in November 2021.

Phase two of the project involves rehabilitation of the upstream approach walls, and phase three is the construction of the new lock chamber.

