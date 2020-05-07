Churches File Religious Freedom Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer

A group of churches are suing Governor Gretchen Whitmer claiming the coronavirus restrictions hinder their religious freedom.

One of the names attached on the lawsuit is Stanley Chatfield III, a pastor for Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church.

Stanley is the father of state Representative Lee Chatfield, the Michigan House Speaker.

Wednesday, Chatfield was among the state lawmakers who sued the governor for her use of emergency powers.

We have a crew talking to the attorney representing these churches and will bring you the latest updates on air and online.