Car Seat Checks Go Virtual: Grand Traverse Metro Fire

Safe Kids North Shore at the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department is making sure that you still have car seat checks available to you.

They usually host two events every month for the last 19 years.

But with departments closed to the public right now, they are taking a different approach.

You can now schedule to have a virtual car seat check done right from home.

Then they will lead you through the process of properly installing your car seat through video chat.

“There’s enough anxiety going around, and we just didn’t want people having more anxiety, especially people that are expecting new babies,” said Jennifer Froehlich, a safety educator. “With everything going on in the world, there’s enough…It’s important in general to get checked because I would say 9 out of 10 of them we make corrections to.”

A seat check takes about 30 minutes.