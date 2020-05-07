BREAKING: Michigan Reports 592 New Coronavirus Cases, 93 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 592 new cases of the coronavirus and 93 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 45,646 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,343 COVID-19 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services conducts reviews of death certificate data three times a week. Because of that review, today’s data includes 38 additional deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 45,054 confirmed cases with 4,250 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 1, 15,659 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The U.S. Department of Labor has just released its latest weekly jobs report. The department says 3.2 million people filed for unemployment last week, raising totals to 33 million layoffs since the virus began.

For Michigan, the state received about 70,000 new claims last week.

More than 1.3 million Michiganders have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus crisis began.

Thursday marks the first phase of reopening Michigan’s economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

Several industries headed back to work but with new regulations and rules to keep them safe.

Construction, real estate and most outdoor work resumes Thursday.

The stay-at-home order is still in effect until May 15

More businesses will be allowed to return to work May 28, like dine-in restaurants, salons, gyms, theaters, libraries and casinos.

State park campgrounds will open back up June 21.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League announced Thursday that the start of the 2020 season has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Opening day for the reigning Northwoods League champion Pit Spitters and the rest of the league will be determined at a later date.

A group of churches are suing Governor Gretchen Whitmer claiming the coronavirus restrictions hinder their religious freedom.

One of the names attached on the lawsuit is Stanley Chatfield III, a pastor for Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church.

Stanley is the father of state Representative Lee Chatfield, the Michigan House Speaker.

Wednesday, Chatfield was among the state lawmakers who sued the governor for her use of emergency powers.

At the federal level, a CDC document designed to provide guidance to local leaders on how to reopen businesses will not be released.

CBS News reports that it was determined that the guidance would be a mixed message given the president said he wants governors and local leaders to decide what’s best.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.