Armed Citizens Escort Lawmakers into State Capitol

Following last week’s protests of the stay-at-home order counter protesters were at the capitol to support lawmakers.

Last Thursday, we told you about the hundreds of people who swarmed the capitol lawn and made their way into the capitol building.

Many of them were armed.

There were also reports of confederate and Nazi imagery in the crowd.

On Wednesday, at least three counter protesters carrying large rifles were in Lansing.

They say they were there to protect lawmakers and safely escort them inside.

“We’re here because we watched our state representatives that we elected and elevated to a level to come and make laws for us feeling intimidated by the crowds around here. The white supremacy was out here, so we figured we wanted to do something about that to make them feel safe,” said Mike Lynn.

State Representative Sarah Anthony said she didn’t specifically request the help but still appreciated their assistance.