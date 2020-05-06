Weekday Weather 101 Lesson: Types of Precipitation

In light of this very challenging time and with students out of the classroom, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team wants to help bring weather lessons to you at home! Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn and Forecaster Samantha Jacques will be providing weather-related lessons during the week. Haleigh Vaughn will discuss weather lessons and provide a worksheet, while Samantha Jacques will share hands-on science experiments. You can follow along with the Weekday Weather Lessons by completing the weather worksheet at the bottom of the article. To find the hands-on science experiments, search “Science with Samantha” on our homepage. You can also click on “The Four” to find all of our science and weather-related articles.

Today’s lesson is about … types of precipitation! We talked previously about the different types of clouds and how clouds form. To revisit this lesson, search “Weekday Weather Lesson: Types of Clouds” on the 9&10 News website.

Clouds consist of very tiny cloud droplets or ice crystals. According to the NWS JetStream Online School, these droplets and ice crystals are too tiny and too light to fall to the ground as precipitation. So, how does precipitation form? Well, there must be a process that allows for the cloud droplets or ice crystals to grow! Once they grow large enough, they can fall as precipitation.

There are two processes that can occur. The first process is called “collision and coalescence” or the “warm rain” process. This process consists of cloud droplets of various sizes colliding with other cloud droplets. They stick together or coalesce, and they form larger drops. Once the droplets become too large and heavy, they fall to the ground as rain. The other process is the ice crystal process. This typically occurs in colder clouds, where there are both ice crystals and water droplets present. It is very similar to the first process. However, in this process, the ice crystals grow at the expense of the water droplets. The water vapor easily attaches to the ice crystals! According to the National Weather Service, “the crystals eventually become heavy enough to fall.”

Whether the precipitation reaches the ground as rain or snow depends on the temperature of the atmosphere. As we learned in “Weekday Weather Lesson: The Atmosphere”, the troposphere decreases in temperature with height. The troposphere is the layer of the atmosphere that has weather, and the layer in which we live. Temperatures high up in a cloud are typically much colder than they are for us on the surface. According to National Geographic, the majority of rain begins as snow and ice crystals high up in atmosphere and in the cloud. As the snowflakes and ice crystals travel through warmer air near the surface, they become rain drops. Depending on the layers of warmer air and cooler air, different types of precipitation are formed.

The precipitation types we will be talking about today are rain, drizzle, sleet, freezing rain, hail, snow, and ice crystals!

Rain is technically defined as being water droplets greater than 0.5 millimeters. An interesting fact about rain is that the droplets are not teardrop shaped. In fact, rain drops are perfect spheres! As the rain drop becomes larger, the drop becomes flatter. Rain falls from the sky when temperatures are well above 32 degrees Fahrenheit at the surface.

The next type of precipitation we’ll cover is drizzle.

Drizzle is classified as droplets that are smaller than half of a millimeter. While drizzle may occasionally look like fog and is accompanied by fog, they are two separate things. Drizzle reaches the ground as precipitation, while fog does not.

The next two forms of precipitation are very similar. They are formed by traveling between a cold layer, into a warm layer, and then back to cold. The difference between the two is the thickness of the second cold layer. The first form of precipitation is sleet. According to the North Carolina Climate Office, “sleet is pellets of ice that form when snow falls into a warm layer and melts into rain. The rain then falls into a freezing layer of air that is deep enough to refreeze the raindrops into pellets.” There are times when the snow doesn’t completely melt, and some refreezing occurs. In this case, the second cold layer is much thicker. Freezing rain occurs in a similar fashion. Freezing rain comes into play when snow falls into a warm layer and melts, and then refreezes in a shallow second cold layer. The rain drops do not have time to completely refreeze before reaching the ground, so the water freezes on contact with the surface. This is where we have a coating of ice on roadways, trees, cars, and power lines.

The next form of precipitation is hail. Hail typically forms in large or severe thunderstorms. The updraft in a thunderstorm is able to create these chunks of ice. The stronger the updraft, the stronger the storm, the larger the hail. Hail can vary in sizes. For a typical thunderstorm, hail is usually around a quarter inch in size. For stronger and severe storms, hail is at least 1 inch in diameter. It isn’t uncommon for reports of golf-ball sized hail or larger.

Snow falls in the atmosphere when the temperature is well below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Snow can have various forms! Some snowflakes are round, others look like thin needles, and others flat plates.

Last, but not least, are ice crystals. This form of precipitation generally occurs in very cold regions. They are falling ice crystals that have become large enough in the form of needles, columns, or plates. It has a similar view of fog, but it occurs in a very cold atmosphere.

To follow along at home, you can fill out this Weather Worksheet! Write your name and hometown, fill out the answers, and submit your work! Your worksheet can be emailed to weather@9and10news.com. Your worksheet might just be shared on social media!

