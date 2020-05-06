Veterans Team Up to Help Manistee Combat Veteran

The COVID-19 crisis, as difficult as it’s been for many, has also brought out the best in people.

When a Manistee veterans’ group saw another veteran in need of help, they stepped in.

“It varies a lot in our job, it just depends on the need of the veteran, ” explained Manistee County Veteran’s Affairs Director Eric S ullivan.

For a lot of veterans, there are lot of things they wish they could forget.

But, for Jesse Hodge, memory loss is a constant battle years after serving in the U.S. Army.

Hodge says, “I forget everything because I’ve been blown up a lot over in Afghanistan and stuff.”

Recently, he forgot to make is car payments.

That lead to his truck getting repossessed.

“This was my third repo since I’ve been out of the Army,” explained Hodge.

Looking for a safe place to connect with other veterans, ended up with some support he didn’t see coming.

Hodge says, “I wasn’t really going there for help, I was going there to vent to another veteran. Then they told me what they do.”

The Manistee County Veteran’s Affairs Office partnered with several local veterans organizations and individuals to raise the $2,600 needed to get Hodge’s truck back.

“Today we are delivering a much needed vehicle to one of our combat veterans who came in because of his traumatic brain injury. We worked with the dealership, Anytime Auto down in Muskegon. We raised the money through some local veteran chapters and some veterans themselves and we were able to go down yesterday, pay the vehicle off, and bring it back for him, ” explained Sullivan.

An act of kindness Hodge won’t forget anytime soon.

“Just thanks to the guys, everybody who made this happen. Anytime Auto and the Manistee Veteran dudes,” said Hodge.

Sullivan said, “When we can, we do and this is why. This is exactly why. They are very grateful for it, you know. All of our veterans served our country and we try our best to serve them.”