Telehealth Through Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan

The idea of telehealth is becoming a new normal when it comes to counseling sessions or even online workouts. Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan has provided the idea of teletherapy long before the COVID-19 crisis hit.

The organization wants to make it known that telehealth based exercises and therapy sessions are available to families across the region and will continue to be provided long after the crisis subsides.

To see how the telehealth through Child & Family Services works check out the interview posted above with their lead behavior health therapist, Diana Volant.

For a direct link to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan – click here