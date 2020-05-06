Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Case Involving Birth Control

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on a case pitting birth control against religious freedom.

Justices will decide if employers must provide contraceptive coverage in employee health plans even if the employer has religious and moral objections against it.

The Trump administration wants to make it easier for employers to opt-out of that requirement in the Affordable Care Act.

Justices will hear the arguments via phone because of the coronavirus, including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who is in the hospital with a benign gall bladder condition.