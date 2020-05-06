Speaker Chatfield, Majority Leader Shirkey Discuss Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer

Republican leaders in the Michigan house and senate filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Governor Gretchen Whtimer.

It argues the governor violated the states constitution by not getting legislative approval when she extended Michigan’s state of emergency.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey say they’re challenging the governor’s interpretation of a 1945 and 1976 state law.

“We believe the law is clear, we believe that in order for there to be any extension it requires an act of the legislature. The state has acknowledged that in times passed and it’s as true today as it was then,” said Chatfield.

Chatfield and Shirkey say they’ve been offering input for weeks, but claim they have been left out of decision making with the governor’s orders.

“I think we’ve got plenty of evidence, now that we’ve got a governor who’s acting in ways that which there’s no representation and no voice in any decision making and I think it’s our responsibility quite frankly to ensure that trajectory changes,” said Shirkey.

Chatfield even went as far Wednesday to say he considers executive orders issued after April 30th, legally questionable.

“We believe that this is a necessary step to ensure that millions of people in our state have their voices heard, and that we take this step to ensure we have a positive step towards our states recovery,” said Chatfield.

The governor’s office responded with this statement:

“This lawsuit is just another partisan game that won’t distract the governor. Her number one priority is saving lives. She’s making decisions based on science and data, not political or legal pressure. She has brought together leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy in a way the protects our workers and their families. Moving forward, the governor will continue to listen to medical experts and put the health and safety of Michiganders first.”