Sault Ste Marie Teacher Named One of Michigan Dept. of Education’s Regional Teacher of the Year

A Sault Ste Marie teacher is one of ten teachers named the Michigan Department of Education’s Regional Teacher of the Year.

Tan-A Hoffman is a second-grade teacher at JKL Bahweting Anishnabe School.

Regional teachers were selected from more than 400 teachers across the state, getting nominated by students, staff and community members.

Honorees are chosen for their dedication to teaching.

Mrs. Hoffman says she was blown away when she found she received the honor.

“Just overjoyed and excited, I just feel super blessed,” Hoffman said. “I’ve always just done my best to serve their (her students) needs and it’s just kind of nice to know that other people think you’re doing an awesome job too.”

Now, Mrs. Hoffman is a finalist for Michigan teacher of the year.

That announcement will be made later this year.