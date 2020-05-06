Ousted Vaccine Director Files Whistleblower Complaint

The ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine has formally filed a whistleblower complaint.

Dr. Rick Bright led the biomedical advanced research and development authority since 2016.

But he was reassigned last month to a narrower position at the National Institutes of Health.

In his complaint, Dr. Bright says he raised concerns about U.S. preparedness for coronavirus starting in January. But he says those concerns were ignored.

He also believes his caution about a treatment favored by President Trump led to his removal.

Bright is now asking for his old job back and a full investigation.