MTM On The Road: Brainstorm in Suttons Bay Stocked With Puzzles and Games

Puzzles are flying off the shelves almost as quick as toilet paper.

Many have been looking for ways to keep their minds busy and to do something as a family.

Brainstorm in Suttons Bay is offering curbside pick-up for their dozens of puzzles and games.

Their shelves are fully stocked with something for everyone and every age.

Brainstorm is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To place your order, you can go to their website for some of the things they have or you can call and they say they’ll be happy to find you the perfect puzzle or game.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie talk with Michele Dansereau, the owner of Brainstorm, about some of their most popular items right now.