Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff: Missing Man Found Dead in Garfield Township

A man who was previously reported missing has been found dead in Garfield Township.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says the search for 35-year-old Samuel Cenci ended on Monday when he was found dead in a wooded area near Keystone Road and Hammond Road.

He was last seen on April 8 getting into an unknown vehicle with four people. The sheriff’s office says he told a friend “I have a tent and a bag. I’m going to TC.”

Cenci was believed to be headed to walk the Boardman River.

The sheriff’s office says it’s waiting on the results of an autopsy.