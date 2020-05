Michigan Communities See Record Turnout for May Election

Even with the coronavirus crisis, Michigan communities saw record turnout for Tuesday’s elections.

It was largely mail-based contests.

In a first, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office had sent absentee ballot applications to all 740,000 registered voters.

It was to discourage in-person voting because of the virus.

Turnout was projected to be at least 22%, nearly double the average for May elections.