Michelle Cooks: Two Hearted Chicken Tacos

INGREDIENTS

8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 TBS vegetable oil

12 oz. Two Hearted Ale

1-2 cups chicken stock

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 tsp sugar

SUGGESTED GARNISH

Taco shells

Your favorite salsa/slaw

Diced onion

Cilantro

Yields: 12-15 servings

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large skillet or saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over high heat. Sear the chicken on both sides, add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is slightly translucent. Add all of the spices and stir to make sure everything is coated.

2. Deglaze the pan with Two Hearted Ale and 1 cup of the chicken stock and bring to a boil. If chicken isn’t fully covered with liquid, add more of the chicken stock.

3. Lower the heat so that the chicken is simmering in the liquid. Cook for about 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken can be shredded.

4. Once cooked, pull the chicken out of the liquid (use tongs or a slotted spoon as the chicken will be hot), pull the chicken off the bone and shred. Put chicken back in the liquid and you are ready to have some delicious tacos!

All of today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets in Traverse City. For more info – click here.