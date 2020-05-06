Michelle Cooks: Two Hearted Chicken Tacos
Michelle is adding beer, spice, and a little kick to the traditional taco. See how all of these ingredients come together during the ‘Michelle Cooks’ segment.
Two Hearted Chicken Tacos
INGREDIENTS
- 8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1 TBS vegetable oil
- 12 oz. Two Hearted Ale
- 1-2 cups chicken stock
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp chipotle powder
- 1/2 tsp sugar
SUGGESTED GARNISH
- Taco shells
- Your favorite salsa/slaw
- Diced onion
- Cilantro
Yields: 12-15 servings
INSTRUCTIONS
1. In a large skillet or saucepan, heat the vegetable oil over high heat. Sear the chicken on both sides, add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is slightly translucent. Add all of the spices and stir to make sure everything is coated.
2. Deglaze the pan with Two Hearted Ale and 1 cup of the chicken stock and bring to a boil. If chicken isn’t fully covered with liquid, add more of the chicken stock.
3. Lower the heat so that the chicken is simmering in the liquid. Cook for about 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken can be shredded.
4. Once cooked, pull the chicken out of the liquid (use tongs or a slotted spoon as the chicken will be hot), pull the chicken off the bone and shred. Put chicken back in the liquid and you are ready to have some delicious tacos!
All of today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets in Traverse City. For more info – click here.