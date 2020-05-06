Ludington Chief of Police Retires After 43 Years of Service

A local community is saying farewell to one of its finest heroes.

On Wednesday, its Police Chief Mark Barnett’s last day as the Ludington Chief of Police.

He’s served Ludington for more than 19 years and over 43 years in Law Enforcement

The city says due to the current requirements to social distance they won’t be holding a party for him right now.

But they will try to have one in the future.

The city’s incoming police chief is Tim Kozal.

City Manager Mitchell Foster says they’re excited to have him take over starting on Thursday.