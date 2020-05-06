Judge Upholds Murder Charge in 36-Year-Old Sentence

A judge upheld the sentence of a man convicted of murdering a woman in Midland County in the 80’s.

Brian Granger was convicted of killing Sandra Nestle in 1983.

The following year, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He was just 17 years old at the time.

The sentence had to be reconsidered after U.S. and Michigan Supreme Court made decisions regarding mandatory sentencing of life without parole for offenders younger than 18.

On Tuesday, a judge upheld Granger’s original sentence