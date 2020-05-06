Home Builders Association of Michigan Prepares to Go Back to Work

The construction industry was temporarily shutdown as part of the Governor’s executive orders.

The CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan, Bob Filka, says they spent their time off training to reengage.

Filka says, “Get them up to speed on the proper safety protocol they’re going to have to follow when they’re building a new home or when they’re at your home.”

Filka says their main goal is to keep workers safe.

“Everybody’s got to have a mask, safety glasses, gloves, sanitizer, temperature checks for employees coming in,” said Filka.

Now, businesses working with the association have to make sure their crews understand how to implement these new procedures.

“We’re confident that our guys are committed to doing things safely.”

Just like many grocery stores are seeing shortages of supplies, Filka says the construction industry will too.

He says manufacturing companies may not have the specific wood or materials needed to get the job done.

“The various materials you want to have installed in your home, the production of many of those materials ceased during the downturn,” Filka said.

And social distancing could affect the speed of each project.

Filka says, “Things are going to take a little longer for people to complete projects because you can’t have as many people on site as you might normally.”

Also that’s customers shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions.

“Really talk to their contractors and builders and ask them about the kind of training they’ve had,” said Filka. “Make sure that they are operating safely in and around your home.”