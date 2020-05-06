Healthy Living: Alzheimer’s and Light Therapy

By the year 2050, more than 14 million Americans are expected to have Alzheimer’s.

Now researchers say a treatment involving lights and sound is showing great promise against the disease.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

The researchers say this stimulation may also be useful for other neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s or schizophrenia.

They also advise against people improvising light therapies on their own or buying from companies claiming to have the same frequencies, because getting frequencies wrong could possibly do damage.