Health Officials to Hold Meeting to Update Pellston Community on PFAS

A toxic chemical was detected in water from more than 80 homes and businesses in Pellston.

PFAS are a type of chemical linked to multiple health problems, including cancer.

Back in February, a meeting was held to tell residents it was found in wells south of the Pellston Regional Airport.

Since then, PFAS contamination was detected or found in water from 86 homes and businesses.

Filters to reduce the chemical are being installed at the impacted locations.

Next Wednesday, health officials will hold a virtual meeting to update residents on their investigation.

To view or participate in the online meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and click on the Public Meetings button, then select the Village of Pellston Virtual Town Hall Meeting link found on the calendar.

Individuals without internet access can listen to the meeting by calling this toll-free number, 877-309-2074, and entering the access code, 594-845-719