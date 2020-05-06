Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order Expediting Unemployment Benefits

Governor Whitmer signed a new executive order that expands and expedites eligibility for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order suspends the requirement for individuals seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer.

It also extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting new employment but were unable to start their new position due to the pandemic.

Workers who are sick, quarantined or immunocompromised who do not have access to medical leave or are laid off were also extended benefits.

“Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis. Michiganders everywhere have lost work because of COVID-19, and we must ensure they receive the benefits they’re entitled to as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Governor Whitmer.

To view the entire executive order, click here.