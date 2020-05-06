GoGo Squeez Donates 170K Healthy Snacks to Local Organizations

GoGo Squeez in Grawn has been donating thousands of healthy snacks to local organizations.

Last year, the company donated more than 32,000 applesauce pouches at the National Cherry festival. Now since the event has been canceled, they distributed to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, GoGo Squeez given 170,000 apple sauce pouches to 15 school districts, churches, food banks and baby pantries.

Amy Fritz, Michigan’s Squeez squad captain, says, “If we can do something small like provide a healthy snack it’s just one less thing that parents really have to worry about. We want to continue to keep helping anyway we can during this time.”

Across the country, the company has distributed more than $1.3 million worth of GoGo Squeez to communities.