GO•REC: Outdoor Recreation and Education Center Offering Online Resources for Families to Explore Nature During Stay-At-Home Order

A local outdoor education and recreation center in Greilick is getting people outside and teaching them how to thrive despite all that’s happening in the world. They are encouraging people of all ages to find their niche when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors. Education Director, Annie Linhart says, “We are a place where people can come learn outdoor industry best practices. That can look different for a lot of different people but what we want to do is let people know that outdoor recreation is bigger than just sending your kids to summer camp we’re for every age and every stage to learn.”

They decided to take what they’ve been teaching people for years and get it online. Every day they are going live on Facebook talking about different industry topics. On top of this, they are also giving families exercises and projects they can do at home– like learning how to tie knots or making a map of their home.

“We want to create as inclusive of an environment as we can in order for people to feel comfortable coming out to us and learning those skills and admitting that they need a resource,” explains Linhart.

