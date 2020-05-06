Chippewa Co. Recycling Center Reopens on Limited Schedule

For several weeks, the Chippewa County Recycling Center in Sault Ste. Marie was closed due to government restrictions.

Now, it’s open again but on a limited schedule.

The drop site is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over a dozen workers guide visitors on where to drive and unload the recyclables.

Workers are following protection guidelines.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the rules to make the site run efficiently.

“Only clean items. That’s very very important. Especially in these times to make the process go smoother and faster and safer. We are also asking to bring to the drop site is to bring their items presorted already so they can’t be sorting at the drop site,” said Executive Director Joel Krupa.

The center could expand the dates and hours in the near future.