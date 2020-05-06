BREAKING: Michigan Reports 657 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 657 new cases of the coronavirus and 71 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 45,054 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,250 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 44,397 confirmed cases with 4,179 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 1, 15,659 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Michigan Republican leaders announced a lawsuit Wednesday morning against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

They’re challenging her extension of Michigan’s state of emergency and want the courts to decide who has the authority to declare and extend one.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey announced the lawsuit had been filed Wednesday at the capitol.

This was all put in to motion last week when the Michigan House voted not to extend the state of emergency and gave Speaker Chatfield the authority to sue Governor Whitmer.

The governor in response issued a new state of emergency, one that runs until the end of the month.

This lawsuit challenges the governor’s interpretation of a 1945 law.

The White House says it plans to wind down its coronavirus task force in the coming weeks and replace it with one focused on the economy.

That’s despite a continued steady rise in cases and deaths across the country.

The U.S. is now reporting 1.2 million confirmed cases and 71,000 deaths.

And the latest projected death toll from researchers at the University of Washington has nearly doubled to 134,000 lives lost by August.

It comes as more than 40 states begin to loosen their social restrictions amid mounting economic pressure.

